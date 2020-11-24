EU launches third SURE bond sale; euro zone yields edge up

By Yoruk Bahceli

AMSTERDAM, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Investors scrambled to buy the European Union's latest bond to fund its SURE unemployment scheme on Tuesday, while reaction to Donald Trump giving the green light for a new U.S. administration and weak business sentiment readings in the bloc was muted.

Final demand for the 15-year social bond totalled more than 114 billion euros, according to IFR, over 13 times the 8.5 billion euros on offer. The deal will price later on Tuesday. L8N2IA1MN

Christian Lenk, a strategist at DZ Bank in Frankfurt, said the deal was likely to be the last transaction from the European Union this year, with the EU unlikely to pre-fund large amounts, given its back-to-back principle in borrowing and lending, where the funds raised are tied to their disbursement schedule to member states.

The EU initially expected to raise around 30 billion euros for SURE this year but strong investor demand for its issues meant it had already exceeded that prior to Tuesday's sale, which will bring the total to 39.5 billion euros.

In the broader market, higher-rated yields rose modestly, with Germany's 10-year yield up 1 basis point to -0.57% DE10YT=RR after U.S. President Donald Trump's go-ahead to proceed with a transition to President-elect Joe Biden's administration boosted risk assets at the expense of safe-haven bonds.

Risk sentiment was also helped by France's daily coronavirus tally hitting its lowest level since September and expectations that President Emmanuel Macron may later on Tuesday announce an easing of lockdown rules.

Business morale in France dropped to a five-month low in November and fell for a second month in Germany, suggesting the euro zone's largest economy will shrink in the fourth quarter.

DZ Bank's Lenk noted that bond markets have been in a "wait and see mode" since recovering from a selloff on optimism around Pfizer Inc's PFE.N vaccine efficacy earlier in November, with little to drive them apart from expected stimulus from the European Central Bank in December.

ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said in an afternoon speech that the central bank should consider taking longer to raise inflation to target as ultra-easy policy is constrained, faces unintended side effects and as the bank struggles to maintain public trust.

($1 = 0.8420 euro)

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli in Amsterdam and Julien Ponthus in London Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Matthew Lewis)

