EU launches stockpiling of gear, drugs against chemical, nuclear incidents

Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio Reuters
The European Commission said on Wednesday it had begun a stockpiling operation to boost its defences against chemical, nuclear and biological incidents amid concerns over the conflict in Ukraine.

The EU will increase its reserves of protective equipment, decontamination gear, medicines and vaccines that could be useful in case of chemical, nuclear or biological incidents, the Commission said, confirming a Reuters report from last week.

