US Markets
PFE

EU launches rolling review of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

Contributor
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

Europe's health regulator said on Tuesday it has started a rolling review of the experimental COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, days after it launched a similar review of AstraZeneca's vaccine.

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Europe's health regulator said on Tuesday it has started a rolling review of the experimental COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer PFE.N and BioNTech 22UAy.F, days after it launched a similar review of AstraZeneca's AZN.L vaccine. (https://bit.ly/34mAHiI)

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; within UK: +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK: +91 80 6182 2600; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE AZN

Latest US Markets Videos

    The New Normal

    After a summer of big rallies, September brought a market swoon. Dan talks about the drivers behind the volatility and looks ahead to Q4.

    4 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular