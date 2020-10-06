EU launches rolling review of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Europe's health regulator said on Tuesday it has started a rolling review of the experimental COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer PFE.N and BioNTech 22UAy.F, days after it launched a similar review of AstraZeneca's AZN.L vaccine. (https://bit.ly/34mAHiI)

