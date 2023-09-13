News & Insights

EU launches anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese electric vehicles

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

September 13, 2023 — 03:28 am EDT

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Wednesday started an anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese electric vehicles, saying that massive Chinese state subsidies for these were distorting the market in the European Union.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen cited the importance of electric vehicles to the EU's ambitious environmental objectives.

"So I can announce today that the Commission is launching an anti-subsidy investigation into electric vehicles coming from China. Europe is open to competition. Not for a race to the bottom," she said in her annual state of the union address at the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)

