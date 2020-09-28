World Markets

EU laments Lebanon prime minister-designate's resignation

Contributor
Robin Emmott Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR

The European Union said on Monday it is disappointed and concerned about the Lebanese prime minister-designate's decision to quit, urging Lebanon to form a government to win financial support from the International Monetary Fund. [nL8N2GN016]

BRUSSELS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The European Union said on Monday it is disappointed and concerned about the Lebanese prime minister-designate's decision to quit, urging Lebanon to form a government to win financial support from the International Monetary Fund.

"The European Union notes with disappointment and concern the resignation of Prime Minister-designate Mustapha Adib and the circumstances that led to his decision," the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell said in a statement.

"Lebanon's leaders must unite and do their utmost for the timely formation of a government," Borrell said. "The swift formation of a government would be also crucial to reach an urgently needed agreement with the International Monetary Fund."

(Reporting by Robin Emmott, editing by Marine Strauss)

((robin.emmott@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6835; Reuters Messaging: robin.emmott.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

    JPMorgan to Move $230 Billion Assets to Germany in Brexit Shift

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. is moving about 200 billion euros ($230 billion) from the U.K. to Frankfurt as a result of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Hubertus Vaeth, managing director of Frankfurt Main Finance, comments on the move on Bloomberg.

    3 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular