EU, Israel and Egypt sign deal to boost East Med gas exports to Europe

Credit: REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

CAIRO, June 15 (Reuters) - The European Union, Israel and Egypt signed a memorandum of understanding on Wednesday aimed at boosting exports of East Mediterranean gas to Europe.

The agreement represented a commitment to share natural gas with Europe and help it diversify its energy sources, Israel's energy minister said at the signing in Cairo.

