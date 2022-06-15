EU, Israel and Egypt sign deal to boost East Med gas exports to Europe
CAIRO, June 15 (Reuters) - The European Union, Israel and Egypt signed a memorandum of understanding on Wednesday aimed at boosting exports of East Mediterranean gas to Europe.
The agreement represented a commitment to share natural gas with Europe and help it diversify its energy sources, Israel's energy minister said at the signing in Cairo.
(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Alaa Swilam Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
