EU, Israel and Egypt sign deal to boost East Med gas exports to Europe

CAIRO, June 15 (Reuters) - The European Union, Israel and Egypt signed a memorandum of understanding on Wednesday aimed at boosting exports of East Mediterranean gas to Europe.

The agreement represented a commitment to share natural gas with Europe and help it diversify its energy sources, Israel's energy minister said at the signing in Cairo.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Alaa Swilam Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Aidan.Lewis@tr.com; +20-1001174410;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.