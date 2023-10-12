News & Insights

EU investigating X's compliance with bloc's online content rules

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA

October 12, 2023 — 01:45 pm EDT

BRUSSELS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The European Commission has launched an investigation into Elon Musk's X social media platform to see whether it complies with new EU tech rules on illegal and harmful content following the spread of disinformation on its platform after Hamas' attack on Israel.

The EU executive said it has formally asked X to provide information in accordance with the Digital Services Act (DSA).

"X needs to provide the requested information to the Commission services by 18 October 2023 for questions related to the activation and functioning of X's crisis response protocol and by 31 October 2023 on the rest," the Commission said in a statement.

Reuters
