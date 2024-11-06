News & Insights

EU investigating MasterCard, Visa retailer fees, Reuters reports

November 06, 2024 — 12:30 pm EST

European Union antitrust regulators are investigating whether the fees charged by Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA) have a negative impact on retailers, Foo Yun Chee of Reuters reports, citing an EU document seen by the news agency. The European Commission sent questionnaires about both Visa and Mastercard to retailers and payment service providers in September, giving them until October to respond, according to Reuters. “We have no further comment to make, as the investigation is ongoing,” the EU antitrust watchdog said when asked by Reuters to comment on the contents of the document. Such questionnaires usually help EU regulators to develop an anti-trust case, Reuters notes.

