EU industry chief warns Alphabet CEO on tech rules compliance after Hamas attack

Credit: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE

October 13, 2023 — 12:39 pm EDT

Written by Foo Yun Chee and Sudip Kar-Gupta for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - EU industry chief Thierry Breton on Friday warned Alphabet GOOGL.O Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai to be very vigilant on the company's compliance with EU tech rules after the spread of disinformation on YouTube following Hamas' attacks in Israel.

"I would firstly like to remind you that you have a particular obligation to protect the millions of children and teenagers using your platforms in the EU from violent content depicting hostage taking and other graphic videos," he said in a letter to Pichai and posted on X social media platform.

The letter followed similar letters sent earlier this week to Elon Musk, Meta Platforms' Mark Zuckerberg and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew but without a 24 hour deadline to take measures to counter the disinformation.

