EU in talks with Moderna over new COVID vaccine deal - FT

Sept 26 (Reuters) - The European Union is in talks with Moderna MRNA.O over a new procurement deal for the company's COVID-19 vaccines amid concerns over a rise in infections in the region, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

The company supplied its COVID vaccines to the EU during the pandemic, but the contract for its Omicron-adjusted vaccines ended in August last year and was not renewed.

At least eight countries in the union are interested in a new supply deal, the report said, citing one of the people.

"Moderna manufactured its updated COVID-19 vaccine at risk to ensure we could support member states with their upcoming vaccination campaigns," a spokesperson for the company said, adding the updated vaccine is approved for use in Europe and ready to be supplied.

