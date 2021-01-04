EU in discussions with Pfizer-BioNTech for additional vaccine doses

BRUSSELS, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The European Commission is in discussions with Pfizer PFE.N and BioNTech 22UAy.DE about the possibility of ordering more doses of their COVID-19 vaccine, in addition to the 300 million shots already covered under an existing contract, a spokesman said on Monday.

"The Commission is checking whether there is a way to add additional doses to those for which we already have a deal," the spokesman said.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

