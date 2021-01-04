US Markets
PFE

EU in discussions with Pfizer-BioNTech for additional vaccine doses

Contributor
Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

The European Commission is in discussions with Pfizer and BioNTech about the possibility of ordering more doses of their COVID-19 vaccine, in addition to the 300 million shots already covered under an existing contract, a spokesman said on Monday.

BRUSSELS, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The European Commission is in discussions with Pfizer PFE.N and BioNTech 22UAy.DE about the possibility of ordering more doses of their COVID-19 vaccine, in addition to the 300 million shots already covered under an existing contract, a spokesman said on Monday.

"The Commission is checking whether there is a way to add additional doses to those for which we already have a deal," the spokesman said.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Francesco.Guarascio@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 68 17;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE AZN MRNA

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular