EU imposes tariffs on stainless steel from India, Indonesia

BRUSSELS, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The European Union has imposed tariffs on imports of cold-rolled flat stainless steel products from India and Indonesia after an investigation found they were being sold at artificially low prices.

The European Commission, which conducted the investigation, has set duties of 10.2% for Indonesia's IRNC and 20.2% for other Indonesian producers, the EU official journal said on Thursday.

The rates for India are 13.9% for Jindal Stainless Ltd JIST.NS and Jindal Stainless Hisar Ltd JINA.NS and 35.3% for other Indian producers.

The Commission said that the anti-dumping duties, to take effect from Friday, aim to remedy damage caused to EU producers such as Acerinox ACX.MC and Outokumpu OUT1V.HE.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)

