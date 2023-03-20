EU imposes further sanctions on Iran for human rights violations

March 20, 2023 — 10:44 am EDT

Written by Sabine Siebold, Andrew Gray, Bart Meijer for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, March 20 (Reuters) - The European Union on Monday imposed a new package of sanctions against Iran, its sixth, in response to human rights violations, adding eight individuals and one entity to its list.

"In particular, the Council is sanctioning members of the judiciary responsible for handing down death sentences in unfair trials, and for the torturing of convicts," the EU said in a statement.

In total, EU sanctions now apply to 204 individuals and 34 entities in Iran.

Britain for its part said it had sanctioned senior officials from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), including those who it said were responsible for managing the group's financial investments.

