EU hits game distributor Valve, 5 others with 7.8 mln euro fine

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - U.S. distributor Valve Corp, owner of the world's largest video game distribution platform Steam, and 5 video game publishers received a 7.8-million-euro ($9.45 million) EU antitrust fine on Wednesday for blocking cross-border sales in Europe.

The penalty followed a four-year investigation, as part of the European Commission's crackdown on cross-border curbs on online trade in the bloc.

Valve did not admit wrongdoing and was fined 1.66 million euros. Fines for the five video game publishers - Bandai Namco 7832.T, Capcom 9697.T, Focus Home ALFOC.PA, Koch Media, part of Embracer Group AB EMBRACb.ST, and ZeniMax - were reduced by 10%-15% after they admitted wrongdoing.

The Commission, the EU executive, said the companies' practices prevented European consumers from shopping around in a European market worth more than 17 billion euros.

"Today's sanctions against the 'geo-blocking' practices of Valve and five PC video game publishers serve as a reminder that under EU competition law, companies are prohibited from contractually restricting cross-border sales," EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

The EU competition enforcer said Valve and each publisher bilaterally agreed to geo-block certain PC video games from outside a specific territory, affecting some 100 video games.

($1 = 0.8251 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6844; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.