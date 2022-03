EU hikes tariffs on India, Indonesia stainless steel makers

BRUSSELS, March 16 (Reuters) - The European Union has determined that imports of cold-rolled flat stainless steel products from India and Indonesia benefit from unfair subsidies and imposed tariffs, on top of those already in place to avert dumping.

The European Commission, which conducted the investigation, has set the anti-subsidy duties at rates of between 4.3% and 21.4%, the EU official journal said on Wednesday.

Indonesia's IRNC faces a new tariff of 21.4%, bringing the overall rate, including anti-dumping duties, to 30.7%.

The new rates for India's for Jindal Stainless Ltd JIST.NS and Jindal Stainless Hisar Ltd JINA.NS are 4.3%, bringing the total tariff to 14.3%.

The Commission said the subsidies took the form of preferential loans, duty exemptions and cheap provision of raw materials.

The Commission said that the new tariffs, to take effect from Thursday, aim to remedy damage caused to EU producers such as Acerinox ACX.MC and Outokumpu OUT1V.HE.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Jason Neely)

