EU health mins to meet at 1700 GMT after EMA decision on AstraZeneca shot safety

Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio Reuters
BRUSSELS, April 7 (Reuters) - European Union health ministers will hold a meeting on Wednesday on vaccine rollouts after the EU drugs regulator announces its decision on the safety of the AstraZeneca AZN.L COVID-19 vaccine, the EU presidency said.

Health Minister Marta Temido of Portugal, which holds the EU presidency, will host the meeting from 1700 GMT "following the public announcement of the conclusions of the Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee of EMA on the safety of the AstraZeneca vaccine," a spokeswoman for the Portuguese presidency wrote on Twitter.

EMA plans to announce its decision at 1400 GMT. Experts from the European drug authority have reviewed to what extent some cases of blood clotting in adults who had recently received the AstraZeneca vaccine may be linked to the injections.

