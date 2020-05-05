EU has not been naive in dealings with China -Thierry Breton

Contributor
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

The European Union has not been naive in its dealings with China, said EU Industry Commissioner Thierry Breton on Tuesday, as rifts emerge between the United States and China over the origins of the coronavirus.

PARIS, May 5 (Reuters) - The European Union has not been naive in its dealings with China, said EU Industry Commissioner Thierry Breton on Tuesday, as rifts emerge between the United States and China over the origins of the coronavirus.

"We are absolutely not naive," Breton told France Info radio on Tuesday, when asked if the EU might have shown any gullibility in its dealings with China.

Britain said on Monday that China has questions to answer over the information it shared about the coronavirus outbreak, while the United States has scaled up its rhetoric over Chinese culpability for the virus in recent days.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More