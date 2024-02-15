News & Insights

EU has 'no interest' to extend Ukraine transit contract for Russian gas

Credit: REUTERS/VITALY NEVAR

February 15, 2024 — 03:13 am EST

Written by Kate Abnett for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The European Union sees no need to extend an agreement to transport Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine, ahead of the contract's planned expiry at the end of the year, the bloc's energy policy chief said on Thursday.

"We have no interest to prolong the trilateral gas transit agreement with Russia, which will expire by the end of this year," EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson told an EU Parliament committee meeting.

