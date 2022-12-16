EU greenlights only half of global tax deal

Reuters Reuters

BRUSSELS (Reuters Breakingviews) - The European Union has at last found unanimity on the global minimum tax, half of an almost 140-nation pact to clamp down on global tax avoidance. Hungary finally dropped its veto this week, only for Poland to provide last-minute drama before finally allowing the EU to proceed. Whack-a-mole objections have become EU routine on tax matters, which require the unanimity of the 27 member states.

The other half of the global deal, struck under the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development auspices in 2021, concerned big digital services companies. The aim was to make tech giants like Google, Microsoft and Apple pay a fairer amount of taxes on their profits, regardless of where they are booked. Here the EU is nowhere close to an agreement, and seems headed for a bigger fight.

In the meantime, trade wars over a hodgepodge of national digital services taxes are likely to continue. The U.S. suspended its trade complaints against the UK, France, Austria, Italy and the Czech Republic after the OECD deal. Those battles may have to resume before governments feel motivated enough to make more progress. (By Rebecca Christie)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Danske slap confirms pay-what-you-can principle

Nuclear fusion triggers an overreaction

Rent prices conceal better U.S. inflation picture

Ukraine’s Nestlé boost is as important as EU aid

Deal whiz Byron Trott suffers minor grill burns

(Editing by Pierre Briancon and Streisand Neto)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.