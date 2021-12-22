EU Grants Orphan Drug Designation To Syndax's SNDX-5613 For Acute Myeloid Leukemia Treatment

(RTTNews) - Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) said Wednesday that the European Commission has granted Orphan Drug Designation to SNDX-5613, the company's highly selective oral menin inhibitor, for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or AML.

The European Commission grants Orphan Drug Designation for medicinal products intended to treat life-threatening or chronically debilitating conditions that affect fewer than five in 10,000 people in the European Union and when no satisfactory method of diagnosis, prevention, or treatment of the condition can be authorized.

SNDX-5613 was previously granted Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of adult and pediatric AML by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

