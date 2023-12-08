News & Insights

EU governments, lawmakers reach deal on AI rules, EU industry chief Breton says

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

BRUSSELS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - EU lawmakers and policymakers have reached a deal on rules regulating the use of artificial intelligence, EU industry chief Thierry Breton said on X social platform on Friday.

Lawmaker Brando Benifei, one of two lead negotiators for the European Parliament on the topic, also said in a post on X that there was a deal. The agreement came after nearly 15 hours of negotiations between the two sides, following a nearly 24-hour debate the previous day.

