EU, Google to develop voluntary AI pact ahead of new AI rules, EU's Breton says

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

May 24, 2023 — 09:56 am EDT

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, May 24 (Reuters) - Alphabet GOOGL.O and the European Commission aim to develop an artificial intelligence (AI) pact involving European and non-European companies ahead of rules to govern the technology, EU industry chief Thierry Breton said on Wednesday.

Breton had earlier met Alphabet Chief Executive Sundar Pichai in Brussels.

"Sundar and I agreed that we cannot afford to wait until AI regulation actually becomes applicable, and to work together with all AI developers to already develop an AI pact on a voluntary basis ahead of the legal deadline," Breton said in a statement after the meeting.

He also urged EU countries and EU lawmakers to finalise details of the Commission's proposed AI rules before the end of the year. Both groups have yet to start negotiations to iron out their differences.

The European Union and the United States plan to step up cooperation on artificial intelligence to establish minimum standards before legislation enters force, EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Sharon Singleton Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

