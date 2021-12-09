EU gig economy faces lengthy fight with Brussels

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The European Commission has belatedly joined the global fight to protect self-employed workers. A draft directive published https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/ip_21_6620 on Thursday would, if implemented, force companies from Uber Technologies to Deliveroo to reclassify millions of freelancers as employees. Ride-hailing and food delivery companies would face increasing costs and a dent in demand.

So-called gig economy companies have long treated drivers and couriers as independent contractors, avoiding the responsibility of employing them directly. Many Uber drivers and Deliveroo cyclists see this as an attractive and flexible way to earn income on the side, while setting their own hours and working for multiple employers. Others would prefer the rights and protections that come with a steady job. Commissioner Margrethe Vestager’s proposal is an attempt to provide legal certainty. Brussels estimates its plan would change the employment status of up to 4.1 million of 28 million Europeans currently classed as self-employed, entitling them to a minimum wage, sick pay, holidays and legal protections.

That would be a seismic shift for companies which depend on gig workers. A study by consultancy Copenhagen Economics, published last month, estimates https://www.copenhageneconomics.com/dyn/resources/Publication/publicationPDF/1/591/1636732223/copenhagen-economics-study-of-the-value-of-flexible-work-for-local-delivery-couriers.pdf up to 75,000 couriers across the European Union could leave the workforce if flexible employment is no longer an option. With fewer drivers, customers would have to wait longer for a ride or meal delivery. Alternatively, gig economy companies could pass on the extra employment costs, shrinking demand for their services.

It will be years of debate before the directive finds its way into national laws. However, the Commission’s efforts are in tune with other attempts to redefine gig work. Britain’s top court ruled earlier this year that Uber drivers were entitled to workers’ rights. In August, a California judge struck down a measure which exempted certain companies from recognising drivers as employees.

Some have already accepted the coming change. Just Eat Takeaway.com, the $13 billion Dutch delivery group, treats the majority of its drivers in continental Europe as employees. In Spain, Uber responded to a government ban on gig workers by instructing staffing agencies to hire drivers, allowing it to comply with the law while avoiding direct responsibility for thousands of people. The extra layer of costs will slow ride-hailing and food delivery companies’ path to profitability. The alternative is a series of lengthy and expensive legal battles. The fight has only just begun.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Shares of Deliveroo and Just Eat Takeaway.com were down 2% at 1022 GMT on Dec. 9, while Delivery Hero shares fell 1.4%.

