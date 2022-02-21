EU, Germany expect Novavax deliveries to begin this week

US Markets
The European Commission and the German government said on Monday they expect deliveries of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine Nuvaxovid to begin over the course of this week.

BERLIN, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The European Commission and the German government said on Monday they expect deliveries of the Novavax NVAX.O COVID-19 vaccine Nuvaxovid to begin over the course of this week.

Novavax's recombinant protein vaccine uses a more established technology than mRNA, the novel method behind the two most commonly used COVID-19 vaccines in Germany made by Pfizer PFE.N/BioNTech BNTX.O and Moderna MRNA.O.

"We assume that over the coming week ... vaccinations can begin in the federal states," a spokesperson for the German health ministry told a regular government news conference.

A spokesperson for the European Commission said deliveries were expected to start this week.

The Novavax vaccine was initially planned to be available in January, but has faced regulatory delays .

EU countries have ordered 27 million doses for the first quarter of this year, of a contract for 100 million vaccines and another 100 million optional.

Public health leaders have voiced hopes Novavax's product could convince as-yet unvaccinated people who are sceptical about the novel mRNA technology to get a shot.

