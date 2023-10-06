News & Insights

EU gathered 16.49 bcm of demand in third round of joint gas purchasing-EU's Sefcovic

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

October 06, 2023 — 04:07 am EDT

Written by Charlotte Van Campenhout for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The EU has gathered 16.49 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas in its third round of joint gas purchasing, EU Commissioner Maros Sefcovic said on Friday.

A total of 11.86 bcm had been matched, Sefcovic also said, adding that the EU must build on the success of the platform for joint purchasing of other products.

"The EU energy platform is delivering consistently excellent results in aggregating demand and coordinating the purchase of natural gas", he said.

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

((Charlotte.VanCampenhout@thomsonreuters.com;))

