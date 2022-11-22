EU gas cap seen in place for one year, countries at odds over price level

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 22, 2022 — 08:39 am EST

Written by Gabriela Baczynska and Jan Strupczewski for Reuters ->

By Gabriela Baczynska and Jan Strupczewski

BRUSSELS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The European Commission proposed introducing a gas price cap for one year from Jan.1, 2023, according to draft legislation seen by Reuters that has so far left the actual ceiling level blank.

The idea to cap prices has divided EU countries for many months. The Commission's latest proposal will be debated by energy ministers from the bloc's 27 member countries on Thursday.

An EU official said the Commission would propose a price higher than backers of the cap want.

One diplomat from that camp said the majority group expected the limit at around 150-180 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) for the cap to be activated several times in a year.

"Otherwise, we'll have a cap on paper that will in practice never kick in," said the diplomat, who spoke under condition of anonymity.

The Commission's draft law - which needs to be approved by EU countries to take effect - says the market correction mechanism was to prevent any repeat of price spikes seen last August when month-ahead TTF prices approached 314 euros/MWh on Aug. 26 and stayed above 225 euros/MWh for two weeks in a row.

The ministers on Thursday will debate the formula of the cap, the exact ceiling level, as well as the size of the gap between the Title Transfer Facility (TTF) - the Netherlands-based gas exchange that serves as Europe's benchmark for pipeline gas - and global LNG prices.

The sceptics raised a number of concerns including around ensuring a cap would not lead to increased gas consumption, legal risks to existing long-term contracts and pushing more trade to the over-the-counter (OTC) market and third countries, among others, according to diplomatic sources.

Divided as ever, EU countries are unlikely to agree on these crucial details of a cap this week, said the sources.

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((gabriela.baczynska@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 68 39; Reuters Messaging: gabriela.baczynska.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.