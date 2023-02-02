EU funds could finance 30%-50% of France-Spain hydrogen pipeline- Enagas CEO

February 02, 2023 — 06:38 am EST

Written by Joan Faus and Inti Landauro for Reuters ->

BARCELONA, Feb 2 (Reuters) - European Union's funds could finance 30%-50% of the underwater hydrogen pipeline to be laid between Spain and France, the Chief Executive of gas grid operator Arturo Gonzalo Aizpiri told reporters on Thursday.

Spain and France have agreed to explore the possibility to build a pipeline to ship green hydrogen between Barcelona and Marseille that would cost about 2.5 billion euros ($2.75 billion).

($1 = 0.9095 euros)

