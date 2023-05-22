EU, French agency to provide 60 mln euro for Egypt grain silo expansion

CAIRO, May 22 (Reuters) - The European Union and French Development Agency (AFD) have agreed to provide a 60 million euro ($66 million) facility to expand silo capacity for grain storage in Egypt, the European Commission delegation in Cairo said.

The funding aims to add at least 420,000 tonnes of storage capacity, mostly for wheat but potentially other cereals, a delegation official said in an email.

That would correspond to an increase of about 12% to Egypt's current wheat storage capacity of around 3.5 million tonnes.

The funding is part of a previously announced 225 million euro ($240.71 million) food security support package to Middle Eastern and North African nations impacted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, of which Egypt stood to receive 100 million euro.

The Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS) and the EU had signed an agreement in March for 40 million euros to be spent on projects to produce grains and seeds, set up silos, and control wheat transport within Egypt.

Egypt, one of the world's top wheat importers, has been working to boost its wheat reserves after the war in Ukraine initially disrupted purchases.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

