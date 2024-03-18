News & Insights

EU Foreign Ministers approve sanctions against violent settlers in West Bank, says Spain's Albares

Credit: REUTERS/Yves Herman

March 18, 2024 — 01:44 pm EDT

Written by John Irish for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, March 18 (Reuters) - EU foreign ministers on Monday have "unanimously" approved sanctions against violent settlers that harass Palestinians in the West Bank, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares told reporters after meeting with his EU counterparts in Brussels.

"Today, we have approved, unanimously, the sanctions against the violent settlers that harass the Palestinians in the West Bank," he said,

