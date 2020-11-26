EU fines Teva, Cephalon 60.5 mln euros for delaying cheaper drug

BRUSSELS, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The European Commission has fined pharmaceutical companies Teva TEVA.TV and Cephalon TEVAE.UL 60.5 million euros ($72.0 million) for agreeing to delay a cheaper generic version of Cephalon's sleep disorder medicine.

The agreement to delay the market entry of modafinil after Cephalon's main patents had expired violate EU antitrust rules and caused substantial harm to EU patients and healthcare systems by keeping its price high, the Commission said on Thursday.

The agreement was concluded so that the illegal action occurred from December 2005 to October 2011, when Teva acquired Cephalon, the Commission said.

($1 = 0.8398 euros)

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)

((philip.blenkinsop@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2869; Reuters Messaging: philip.blenkinsop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.