EU fines Moody's for failing to disclose conflicts of interests

Muvija M Reuters
Published
March 30 (Reuters) - The markets watchdog of the European Union said on Tuesday it has fined credit ratings firm Moody's MCO.N 3.7 million euros ($4.35 million) for breaching certain rules including the failure to disclose conflicts of interests.

All the breaches resulted from negligence on the part of the company, the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) said, adding that the fine was for five Moody's entities based in France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK.

($1 = 0.8503 euros)

