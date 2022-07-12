EU fines Crown and Silgan 31.5 mln euro for German packaging cartel

BRUSSELS, July 12 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Tuesday said it has fined packaging companies Crown and Silgan for a total of 31.5 million euros ($31.51 million) for participating in a cartel concerning sales of metal cans and closures in Germany.

Both companies have admitted their involvement in the infringement between 2011 and 2014 and agreed to settle the case, the commission said.

($1 = 0.9998 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer)

((Bart.Meijer@thomsonreuters.com; +31 20 504 5006; Reuters Messaging: bart.meijer@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.