EU finds no issue with Italian rail group's asset transfers between units

November 24, 2023 — 05:45 am EST

BRUSSELS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Asset transfers between Italian state-owned railways group Ferrovie dello Stato's IPO-FERRO.MI freight transport units Trenitalia and FS Logistica between 2007 and 2011 are not considered state aid, EU competition regulators said on Friday.

The European Commission had opened an investigation into the case in 2014.

"The transfers do not confer an economic advantage on Trenitalia and FS Logistica given that they were carried out in line with market conditions," the EU competition enforcer said in a statement.

The Commission also ordered Italy to recover compensation given to Trenitalia for some rail freight transport services because it violated EU state aid rules.

