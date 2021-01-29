EU finds its level with SURE return

By David Cheetham

LONDON, January 29 (IFR) - The European Union made its eagerly awaited return to SURE programme funding last Tuesday, with a heavily oversubscribed €14bn dual-tranche social offering consisting of a new long seven-year line and a tap of its outstanding 30-year. But for the first time under SURE, the bonds did not promptly tighten further in the secondary market.

Both were quoted around reoffer last Friday morning, according to Tradeweb.

"Maybe people are disappointed in the lack of secondary performance; they had been accustomed to secondary performance that was outsized in terms of delivering returns," said a syndicate banker.

"The last 15-year tightened 3bp–4bp but the last two tranches are around reoffer at best. Clearly, that’s not what investors want to see. They would have been expecting a snap tighter but that didn’t happen. People might want to pause a bit now and reassess the situation.”

For the EU, the secondary performance is in contrast to that its first three SURE outings, the last of which was the 15-year, which all tightened significantly not long after pricing.

“We have seen a big performance," said a member of the EU funding team. "It was a bit more challenging getting the investor interest, but we got confirmation it was still there, even if you cannot expect the big performance that we had at the beginning.”

After a rip-roaring start to 2021, the euro SSA market has cooled off a little of late, with a bit of a disconnect appearing between primary and secondary markets, according to a second banker.

"Primary continues to work well, but if you speak to secondary traders the sense I have is they feel that the tone is much softer there, and all the excitement that is happening in primary doesn’t really seem to be carrying on through to secondary," he said.

Still positives

Several aspects of the deal were in keeping with previous SURE issuances, with the bumper order books, conservative pricing and execution running from Monday into Tuesday all recurring themes.

“There’s a lot of good signals here; it’s a chunky old deal and the market is incredibly positive on this name," said a third banker.

“The first couple [of deals] last year were landed at incredible premiums for incredible size but this is a different sort of deal. It’s definitely a highly competitive environment now and at spreads that are much closer to, if not already at, longer-term fair value.”

The swift establishment of a new and liquid SURE curve at five, 10, 15, 20 and 30-year tenors last year helped with execution on the latest deal, according to a member of the EU funding team.

“Now we are reaping the benefits of that work, this transaction was the first time we could basically price off our existing liquid curve," he said.

The spread for the €10bn 0% June 2028 was set at mid-swaps less 16bp via Barclays, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and LBBW, tightening by 3bp from guidance. Leads put 1bp of new issue premium at pricing, while a senior syndicate banker away from the deal saw it as 2bp.

Demand was never likely going to be an issue, and this was confirmed with final books landing over €83bn (€2.35bn JLM interest).

"This was the first SURE transaction which didn’t really perform in secondaries, although it should be noted that this was the first to price through France and much tighter to the likes of EIB and KfW," said a lead.

Bid for duration

The no-grow €4bn tap of the 0.3% November 2050 notes takes the issue size to the ceiling under the programme. Restrictions limit the maximum raised at any maturity to €10bn, with the notes launched with a €6bn size last November.

"For the longer tenor the aim was to not do the biggest size, so the most convenient way of doing that was with a tap," the lead said.

The tap started with guidance of plus 7bp area, with leads seeing fair value around plus 3.5bp–4bp. The first banker away from the deal broadly agreed, seeing around 4bp of new issue concession at the starting point.

Order books in excess of €40bn (€1.45bn JLM interest) by the first update enabled the leads to tighten by 2bp and set the spread at 5bp over. Final books ended over €49bn (€1.45bn JLM interest).

On January 19, EIB brought a €1bn no-grow 0.05% January 2051 ECoop deal that was priced at plus 4bp on an order book in excess of €14bn.

“There’s been a huge bid for duration lately," said the first banker. "Yields have been fairly volatile over the course of the last week but 30-year swaps are still firmly in positive territory. There was a huge duration bid that we’ve seen in the EFSF and EIB trades and also on France.”

Including last Tuesday's deal, €53.5bn of SURE funding has now been raised, a substantial step towards financing the €90.3bn of loans approved so far by the European Council to 18 member states under the programme.