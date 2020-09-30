EU financial services chief says ready to cut off City of London if necessary

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The European Union is ready for every type of Brexit, including granting no further EU access to Britain's financial sector, the bloc's candidate for financial services chief said in a document seen by Reuters.

The EU has already granted access to UK clearing houses from January, when Brexit transition arrangements will have ended, under its so-called regulatory equivalence system.

"As tensions in the overall EU-UK negotiations have increased, we continue to prepare for all possible scenarios, including a no further equivalences scenario," Mairead McGuinness, financial services commissioner designate, said in written answers to EU lawmakers ahead of her confirmation hearing in the European Parliament on Friday.

