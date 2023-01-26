US Markets

EU eyes $100/barrel cap on Russian premium oil products, $45 on discounted

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

January 26, 2023 — 11:31 am EST

Written by Jan Strupczewski for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The European Commission is proposing that the EU set a $100 per barrel price cap on premium Russian oil products like diesel and a $45 per barrel cap on discounted products like fuel oil, an EU official said on Thursday.

The proposal was sent to EU governments, whose representatives will discuss it at a meeting on Friday afternoon, with a view to a deal before the price cap on imported Russian oil products is to come into force on Feb 5th, in line with an agreement by G7 countries.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski)

((jan.strupczewski@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 28 64; Reuters Messaging: jan.strupczewski.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.