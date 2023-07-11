News & Insights

EU extends Ozempic probe to include other drugs

July 11, 2023 — 11:52 am EDT

Written by Bhanvi Satija for Reuters ->

July 11 (Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency on Tuesday said it was extending the review of possible suicidal thoughts after use of Novo Nordisk's NOVOb.CO drugs Ozempic and Saxenda, to include other diabetes and weight-loss drugs in the same class.

