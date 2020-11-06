Markets
AC

EU extends deadline for decision on Air Canada-Transat deal

Contributor
Foo Yun Chee Reuters
Published

EU antitrust regulators have extended their deadline for a decision on Air Canada's proposed acquisition of Canadian tour operator Transat by two weeks to Jan. 8.

BRUSSELS, Nov 6 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators have extended their deadline for a decision on Air Canada's AC.TO proposed acquisition of Canadian tour operator Transat TRZ.TO by two weeks to Jan. 8.

The European Commission, which opened an investigation in May on concerns that the deal could push up prices and reduce choice for flights between Europe and Canada, said the extension was applied in agreement with the two companies.

Air Canada last month cut its offer price for Transat by nearly 75% to about C$188.7 million ($144.7 million) because of the COVID-19 impact on travel demand.

($1 = 1.3037 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee Editing by David Goodman)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6844; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AC

Other Topics

Commodities US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular