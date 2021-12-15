EU expects full grain data from January after French glitch

PARIS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Weekly figures on European Union exports and imports of cereal and oilseed products should be complete from the start of January after a technical problem led to partial data for France in recent months, an EU official said.

The missing figures, linked to a database issue at France's customs service, have frustrated traders as the European market has registered strong demand and record wheat prices during the early part of the 2021/22 season.

France is the EU's biggest grain producer and exporter.

After the French customs service identified the source of the error, work to retrieve the missing figures is expected to be finished this month and should allow full weekly EU data to be published from the start of January, the official said.

The European Commission delayed publication of this week's EU grain export and import data from Tuesday to Wednesday because of a separate technical issue.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz Editing by David Goodman )

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.