EU executive to sue Hungary over LGBT law - sources

BRUSSELS, July 15 (Reuters) - The European Commission will sue Hungary over an anti-LGBT law and its refusal to renew the license of Klubradio, a broadcaster critical of the government, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters ahead of an official announcement on Friday.

The two lawsuits add to a long list of increasingly bitter standoffs between Hungary's nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the liberal core of the EU over human rights and democratic standards.

The Commission will sue Budapest at the EU's top court, the European Court of Justice (ECJ), over rejecting "on highly questionable grounds" Klubradio's air waves application and discriminating against the station, according to the sources.

Klubradio, whose guests often criticise government policies and which now only broadcasts online, was forced off air more than a year ago.

A government spokesman said at that time that there was no issue with media freedom in Hungary and that it was not true that the government had shut the station down.

The second case relates to a law Hungary enacted last year banning the use of materials seen as promoting homosexuality and gender change in schools.

Touted as protecting children by the government of Orban, who presents himself as a defender of traditional family Catholic values, it was criticised by human rights groups and international watchdogs as discriminating against LGBT people and labelled a "disgrace" by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The EU executive has withheld billions in aid to Hungary over disputes related to gay rights, as well as the independence of its media and courts.

