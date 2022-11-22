EU executive proposes gas price cap at 275 euros/MWh

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 22, 2022 — 10:01 am EST

Written by Gabriela Baczynska and Marine Strauss for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The European Commission proposed a gas price cap of 275 euros per megawatt hour for month-ahead TTF contracts, EU energy commissioner, Kadri Simson, told a news conference on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Marine Strauss)

((gabriela.baczynska@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 68 39; Reuters Messaging: gabriela.baczynska.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.