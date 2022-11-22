EU executive proposes gas price cap at 275 euros/MWh

BRUSSELS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The European Commission proposed a gas price cap of 275 euros per megawatt hour for month-ahead TTF contracts, EU energy commissioner, Kadri Simson, told a news conference on Tuesday.

