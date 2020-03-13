EU, euro zone very likely in recession this year due to virus -Commission

The European Union and the euro zone are very likely to be in a recession this year because of the coronavirus outbreak, a top economic official of the European Commission said on Friday.

"It is very likely that growth for the euro zone and the European Union as a whole will fall below zero this year and potentially even considerably below zero," Maarten Vervey, head of economic affairs of the EU executive told a news conference in Brussels.

