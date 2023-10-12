EU energy chief urges China to commit to renewables target, methane pledge

Adds detail

BEIJING, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The European Union's top energy official urged China to commit to renewable energy and methane reduction targets in talks in Beijing this week, but stopped short of calling on the Asian superpower to be more ambitious in cutting its carbon emissions.

Kadri Simson held talks with China's National Energy Administration chief Zhang Jianhua in the first in-person EU-China energy talks since 2019.

The meeting comes amid strained ties between the two trade partners, and just after Brussels angered Beijing by announcing a probe into Chinese subsidies for electric vehicles.

Brussels is also considering investigating Chinese subsidies to its wind turbine manufacturers, but Simson told reporters no decision had been taken on whether to move ahead with the probe.

She said she urged China to sign up to a global plan to reduce methane and to commit to a tripling of renewable energy capacity globally by 2030.

"China so far has not committed despite the fact that they are global leaders in deploying renewables," said Simson, of the renewable energy target.

The two sides also discussed carbon neutrality commitments, but Simson said she did not push China for more ambitious targets.

"I believe it will be possible to decarbonize way earlier than 2060 but every government has the right to choose their own path," she told a press briefing, referring to China's net zero target, which is a decade later than the EU's 2050 goal.

(Reporting by Colleen Howe Writing by Dominique Patton Editing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter)

((dominique.patton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.