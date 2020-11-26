EU drugs watchdog expects first application for COVID-19 vaccine in days

Fixes typographical error in headline

BRUSSELS, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Europe's drugs watchdog said on Thursday it expects to receive the first application for conditional marketing approval for a COVID-19 vaccine "in the coming days", the latest step towards making a shot available outside the United States.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) did not name the company it expects to file the application, but Pfizer Inc PFE.N and BioNTEch BNTX.O are the most advanced in the regulatory process among the three companies that have published late-stage trial data for their vaccines.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio in Brussels; Writing by Josephine Mason in London Editing by David Goodman)

((Josephine.Mason@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7695; Reuters Messaging: josephine.mason.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.