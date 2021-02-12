CVAC

EU drugs regulator starts real-time review of CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine

Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Europe's drugs regulator said on Friday it had started a real-time review of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by German biopharmaceutical firm CureVac 5CV.DE.

The European Medicines Agency said the decision by its human medicines committee to start the "rolling review" was based on the vaccine's preliminary results from laboratory studies and early clinical studies in adults. (https://bit.ly/3ddSKh4)

