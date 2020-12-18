US Markets
PFE

EU drugs regulator says limited number of documents accessed in cyberattack

Contributors
Radhika Anilkumar Reuters
Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Published

Europe's medicines regulator said on Friday an investigation had so far revealed that a limited number of third-party documents were unlawfully accessed in a recent cyberattack and that it had engaged an external agency to carry out a full probe.

Add details from statement, background

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Europe's medicines regulator said on Friday an investigation had so far revealed that a limited number of third-party documents were unlawfully accessed in a recent cyberattack and that it had engaged an external agency to carry out a full probe.

U.S. drugmaker Pfizer PFE.N and German partner BioNTech 22UAy.DE said on Dec. 9 that documents relating to their COVID-19 vaccine were accessed unlawfully after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) disclosed the incident on the same day.

The EMA, which assesses medicines and vaccines for the European Union, said it remained fully functional and its timelines related to the evaluation and approval of COVID-19 vaccines and treatments were not affected.

Pfizer and BioNTech had earlier said they did not believe any personal data of trial participants was compromised.

The regulator said it would continue to provide more information in due course.

The European Union has been waiting for the EMA to approve the vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech. The regulator is expected to make an announcement on Dec. 21.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Yadarisa; +919742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    Dec 9, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular