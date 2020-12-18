EU drugs regulator says limited number of documents accessed in cyberattack

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Europe's medicines regulator said on Friday an investigation had so far revealed that a limited number of third-party documents were unlawfully accessed in a cyberattack and that it had engaged an external agency to carry out a full probe.

U.S. drugmaker Pfizer PFE.N and German partner BioNTech 22UAy.DE said on Dec. 9 that documents relating to their COVID-19 vaccine were accessed unlawfully after the regulator disclosed the incident on the same day.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Yadarisa; +919742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.