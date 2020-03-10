EU drugs regulator say no shortages yet, steering group to monitor

The European Union's healthcare regulator said that no drug shortages or supply disruptions have been reported in the region but that an EU steering group had convened to prevent supply bottlenecks due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"As the public health emergency develops, shortages or disruptions cannot be excluded," the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said in a statement on Tuesday.

EMA said that it, the European Commission and national health authorities had organised the first meeting of the EU Executive Steering Group on shortages of medicines caused by major events to head off potential supply disruptions.

