EU drugs regulator in contact with 38 makers of potential COVID-19 vaccines

The European Medicines Agency has been in contact since the beginning of September with 38 makers of potential COVID-19 vaccines, an official at the EU drugs regulator said on Tuesday.

"As of early September the EMA has been in contact with developers of 38 potential COVID-19 vaccines," Fergus Sweeney, Head of Clinical Studies and Manufacturing Task Force at EMA, told a hearing in the European Parliament.

Vaccines must be authorised by EMA before they can be used in the European Union.

