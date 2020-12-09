EU drugs regulator discloses cyber security breach

Contributor
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Published

The European healthcare regulator said on Wednesday it was the target of a cyber attack, and said it was investigating the breach.

Dec 9 (Reuters) - The European healthcare regulator said on Wednesday it was the target of a cyber attack, and said it was investigating the breach.

"The Agency has swiftly launched a full investigation, in close cooperation with law enforcement and other relevant entities," the European Medicines Agency said, without providing any further details. (https://bit.ly/37LMB7z)

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; within UK: +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK: +91 80 6182 2600; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More