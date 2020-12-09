EU drugs regulator discloses cyber security breach

Dec 9 (Reuters) - The European healthcare regulator said on Wednesday it was the target of a cyber attack, and said it was investigating the breach.

"The Agency has swiftly launched a full investigation, in close cooperation with law enforcement and other relevant entities," the European Medicines Agency said, without providing any further details. (https://bit.ly/37LMB7z)

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; within UK: +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK: +91 80 6182 2600; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.